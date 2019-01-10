Follow
Pickup available
All Kind
Pickup available
207-383-9619
Free Preroll to New Patients!
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
New patients get a free preroll on their first visit according to availability. Just let us know you found us on Leafly and saw the deal!
This gift is available to patients who possess a valid medical card. Minimum first time purchase of $60.
Pre-Roll Friday
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off on Pre-Rolls
Infuse your Monday with Infusions
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off on Infusions
Infusions include THC and CBD Coconut Oils for topical and/or oral use. Medical card required for specific strain and custom ratio blends.
Topical Tuesdays
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off on Topicals
Deal covers Salves, Transdermal Patches, and Massage Oil
Edible Wednesdays
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off Edibles
This includes CBD and THC Edible products. Chocolate Bars, Jams, Honey, Caramels, Gummies, and Lollipops.
Heady Hash Thursdays
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off on Hash Oils
Deals on Concentrates, Syringes, Shatter, not including vape carts, or Infusion oils.