Yourmother420
They have quite the selection of flower to choose from, which is right up my alley. Bud tender very helpful!
Yeah we beat him if he's not( just kidding) but yea he is really helpful isn't he?. Come back and see us.
4.9
10 reviews
nice location close too where I live and I love the service and good quality atmosphere
We always love seeing your smiling face :D
Great location nice people who know their product & always willing to help the less fortunate patients!!!! These guys helped me today a matter of fact !!!!
always happy to help make sure people get the meds they need :D
This place is legit! These guys helped me out with my MMJ needs and amazing prices/quality. Dank shop in OKC for sure.
Your always welcome, Come back and see us real soon
Good quality flower and great customer service!
Thanks for coming to see us
Their are some great bud tenders at this location.
Thanks so much for coming to see us!
Great flower, good service, chill atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, awesome deals, I will be back!
Thanks so much!
This place was fudgin awesome!!! I never write posts but seriously this place had amazing flower and each person was so cool! They gave me a great deal and lost of free stuff !
Our goal is to keep great daily deals going, where there's a little something for everyone. Thanks so much for shopping with us!
These guys know their weed, the bald dude can answer just about any question you got. love this place
We pride ourselves on a knowledgeable staff. Thanks so much for recognizing it and for coming to see us! Come back real soon.
OMG! Best deals, most variety of things i have seen anywhere, and the most comforting staff that answer any questions you might have about anything. I WILL return.
We love the enthusiasm! Thanks so much for coming to see us, and we hope you come back real soon!