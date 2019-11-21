Follow
Transdermal Patches: CBD and 1:1 Available
Price dropped from $24 a piece to just $15! Buy two, and get it for $25! Can mix and match between CBD and 1:1 patch. While supplies last.
Staff picks
Black Lime Reserve |$120 oz|
from ITEM 9
28.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Gas Mask OG |$180 oz|
from Ripped City Gardens
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Mask
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
All Products
Sister Glue (f.k.a. GG1)2 - seeded |$50 oz|
from Unknown Brand
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sister Glue
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$10⅛ ounce
$102 grams
$20¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$501 ounce
The White |$75 oz|
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Sunset Sherbet |$75 oz|
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Gelato |$75 oz|
from Unknown Brand
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Dutch Treat |$75 oz|
from Unknown Brand
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Sister Glue (f.k.a. GG1)2 |$75 oz|
from Unknown Brand
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sister Glue
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Mary Chino |$75 oz|
from Terp Bros
15.2%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Mary Chino
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Chem C**kies |$75 oz|
from Pacific Green Growers
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Sgt. Baker |$90 oz|
from ITEM 9
16.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$24⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Cheese Head |$90 oz|
from ITEM 9
18.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$24⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Earth 2 Stephen |$90 oz|
from Unknown Brand
19.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$24⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Gelato 33 |$90 oz|
from Best Budz
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$24⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Sherbert |$90 oz|
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
21.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$24⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Banana Split |$120 oz|
from Best Budz
23.94%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Sour OG |$120 oz|
from Ripped City Gardens
20.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1201 ounce
W.V.A. | King's Stash Live Badder 1g
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
63.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
W.V.A. | Pineapple Live Sauce 1g
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
72.7%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
W.V.A. | Platinum Garlic Live Sauce 1g
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
63.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
W.V.A. | Colorado Sunshine 1g Badder
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
74.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Elephant Extracts | Blueberry Muffins Full Melt Rosin
from Elephant Extracts
65.42%
THC
0.14%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Portland Extracts | Blueberry Cheesecake 1g Rocks and Sauce
from Portland Extracts
76.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Portland Extracts | Fruity Pebbles 1g Rocks and Sauce
from Portland Extracts
71.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Portland Extracts | Sundae Strudel 1g Rocks and Sauce
from Portland Extracts
74.72%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Portland Extracts | Lemon Pound Cake 1g Rocks and Sauce
from Portland Extracts
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
White Label Extracts | Do-Si- Dos 1g Terp Batter
from White Label Extracts
65.12%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
White Label Extracts | Garlic Breath X Banana Punch 1g Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
73.39%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
White Label Extracts | Blue City Diesel 1g Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
67.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
White Label Extracts | Citrus Farmer #7 1g Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
68.9%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
White Label Extracts | Super Glue 1g Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
72.6%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
White Label Extracts | Orange Fire 1g Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
64.67%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
White Label Extracts | OG Cheesecake X Cheesy Headband 1g Shatter
from White Label Extracts
72.28%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
White Label Extracts | Alien Pie 1g Shatter
from White Label Extracts
74.03%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Clay Wolf | Bowie Kush | Sugar Sauce
from Clay Wolf
69.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Clay Wolf | Love Life Haze | Sugar Sauce
from Clay Wolf
69.7%
THC
0.9%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Clay Wolf | Gelato | Live Resin
from Clay Wolf
59.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Clay Wolf | Sherbert | Live Resin
from Clay Wolf
63.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Clay Wolf | Star Sour | Live Resin
from Clay Wolf
59.9%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Star Sour
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Clay Wolf | Blue Goo | Live Resin
from Clay Wolf
59.1%
THC
2.4%
CBD
Blue Goo
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
