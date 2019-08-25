Follow
Alpine Dispensary
Deals
Veterans Discount - 25% off
Valid 5/22/2019 – 1/1/2023
Veterans Discount - 25% off
In store only
All Products
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
White Fire OG (WIFI)
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
AC Diesel #2
from Alpine Dispensary
0.3%
THC
21.1%
CBD
Sativa Dominant
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Berry Exotic
from Alpine Dispensary
0.3%
THC
21.1%
CBD
Indica dominant
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Honolulu Haze
from Alpine Dispensary
0.3%
THC
23.9%
CBD
Sativa Dominant
Strain
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Jazzy CBD #2
from Alpine Dispensary
0.3%
THC
20%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Juicy Fruit
from Alpine Dispensary
0.3%
THC
16.4%
CBD
Indica Dominant
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Paradise OG
from Alpine Dispensary
0.3%
THC
15.8%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Sunset Road Sherbet
from Alpine Dispensary
0.3%
THC
20.4%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$55¼ oz
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Grandaddy Purple
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Green Kush
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Durban Sour
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Durban Sour
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridges
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridges
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30 % Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Green Kush
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30%
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Grandaddy Purple
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Blue Cheddar
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Blue Cheddar
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
White Fire OG (WIFI)
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
30% Uncut Wax Cartridge
from FTP
0.2%
THC
30%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
65% Uncut Wax Cartridges
from FTP
0.2%
THC
65%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only