A little about us... We are a strong group of locals dedicated to creating a medical marijuana experience that fits in with the unique personality of our home, Telluride, Colorado. This is where we live, work and play. It is a place for healing, relaxing and enjoying life. As Telluride is a huge part of our lifestyle and personalities, it serves as one of the main ingredients in everything we produce as a company and as human beings. In addition to providing medicine that is packed with the same healing and fulfilling energy that exists in Telluride, we strive to provide a professional, safe and discreet environment for our customers to access it. Our business is centered around our customers and creating lots of smiles on a daily basis.