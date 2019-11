BDH56 on November 23, 2019

this medical marijuana dispensary, very equip with many different varieties of flowers strain and other also edible I would recommend anyone to go there great excellent customer service great family atmosphere shot to your drop but budget your money, very convenient from all major highways very easy to find on a GPS once you get to this location you get greeted and I thank you and have a great day job well done 👍associates in a member of the facility