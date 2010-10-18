Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are committed to providing you with the highest quality medical cannabis. Located in the historic Old Colorado City district of Colorado Springs, we have a discreet entrance at the back of the building. There is also a free public parking lot just to our east. Come see us and check out our Oxygen Bar!