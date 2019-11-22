Welcome to Alternative Remedies!

We pride ourselves in being a small batch craft cannabis shop, farm and a solvent-less full-melt bubble hash / rosin facility. Our shop strives to carry some of the highest quality cannabis products on the market. We carry product from our own in house garden, staple strain OG 18, along with farmers such as Happy Cabbage, Terra Canna, Viridia, Nelson & Co., Trichome Farms, Oregrown and Lion Tree Farm to name a few. Over 50 strains on our shelves means we’re serious about having the best selection. Try Oregon Diesel, Galactic Alien Cookies, or Mimosa for unique relaxation. We believe in supporting local business from cannabis products, to glass items. We have high end, locally made glass from Jason Walker and Byron Keirnan, both featured in Oregon Leaf Magazine. We’re also proud to be the exclusive Southeast Portland location to carry Braveheart Private Reserve products, Winner of the Hightimes Cannabis Cup.

Here’s what the Portland Mercury had to say about Alternative Remedies:

“Just off Southeast 82nd, Alternative Remedies (8109 SE Flavel) has a well-curated collection of flower and concentrates, including a wide spectrum of solvent-free concentrates that I’ve not seen before, under the name Permaculture Solutions….the product—offered in both single-strain and mixed-strain varieties—sparkles in the light, and is so pure it bubbles when smoked (hence “bubble hash”), leaving behind virtually no ash. Permaculture’s production process removes the chlorophyll, leaving you with a “full melt” concentrate that fills your mouth with intense flavor. For old heads who miss the Nepalese Temple Ball hash experience, this will bring back memories. The ice wax looks like bright, clean, fine sand, and the rosins are closer to shatter in consistency. They can all be consumed using a dab rig, although I used a vaporizer and got stellar results.”

Daily Deals provided all days of the week! All Menu Prices Include 20% Sales Tax **OMMP Does Not Pay 20% Sales Tax**