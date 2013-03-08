Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Come On In An See Our 4th Of July Specials! we we will be open regular hours, ALL day ten to ten. We Will Have Specials On Recreational Edibles And A Whole Lineup Of 4th Of July Specials On Flower As Well. Cheap high Quality flower, More BANG! for your Buck. Fireworks Are Expensive, But your weed Wont Be Here At Alternative Solutions. We Also Got another Night Crew guy. A.J Smith you can only find him here at Alternative solutions, Wednesday thru Saturday 4 to 10; with Extended quality for a fair price,
-Alternative solutions
Attention Vendors
Current vendors we do business with:
Intakes are by appointment only or by
the discretion of Mr. Don or Shea Van Wormer,
owner
Please call the shop (503) 761-1635
to schedule an Intake appointment.
All medication (flowers, edibles,
extracts) need to be tested, please
bring results
All Transfers will require signatures at Intake appointment and copies of all documentation required by OLCC and OHA.
-Payouts: Monday afternoons at 12:00 PM to 4:20 PM.
*must have all required documentation and signatures before a payment can be made. Thank you for your business.
Out -of-town Vendors
We will try our best to accommodate you, we suggest you make an appointment.
WALK-INS
You are welcome to drop by to leave product and information, our owner will get back with you if interested.
Thank you for your business
Alternative Solutions Staff