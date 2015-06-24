Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
On June 24th, 2015, Alternative Therapies Group opened in Salem and became the first dispensary to begin serving registered medical marijuana patients in Massachusetts. On December 15th, 2018, we began serving recreational customers in Salem too. Our Salisbury location opened in September of 2019.
Simpy put, our growers are the most experienced in Massachusetts. ATG: first in Massachusetts, first in quality.