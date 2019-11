M10-17-0000052-TEMP A10-18-0000186-TEMP We accept credit cards Alternatives Health Collective in Sonoma County offers the best medicine at the best prices to insure that 215 patients receive the benefits of the highest quality medical marijuana in a safe, welcoming, and accessible location. A licensed and permitted Sonoma County dispensary, Alternatives sets the bar with exceptional customer service, educational programs, and community service. At Alternatives we put the patients first, making sure that we have the best medicine at the best prices available in Sonoma County. We opened in Feb., 2010 and continuously increase our strain, edible, concentrate, tincture, and clone collection, allowing for a wide range of ailments to be treated. We are licensed and permitted to insure a safe and welcoming environment for our members. Alternatives is located in one of the lesser developed parts of Santa Rosa. As a respected club previously on Santa Rosa Ave., we have been permitted and entrusted by Sonoma County to help grow and develop our community. We are honored to be able to give back to our community providing jobs, ongoing educational programs, and neighborhood improvements. Come for outstanding patient service by cannabis experts, great and affordable medicine, a fantastic selection of fresh edibles, concentrates, extracts, body treatments, salves and creams in a safe, accessible, and welcoming environment Open every day of the week from 10-7! Come see why Alternatives is the best dispensary in Sonoma County! Free top shelf pre-roll for new patients.