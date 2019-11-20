Follow
Altitude - Prosser
Space Berries
from Budco
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$29⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Scone
from Khush Kush
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine
from Khush Kush
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Gorilla Princess
from Pono Life Maui
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$182 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Flavor Crystals
from Pono Life Maui
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$182 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Snoops Dream
from Budco Farms
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Snoop's Dream
Strain
$58¼ oz
In-store only
Agent Orange
from Monarch
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Face Off OG
from Monarch
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Kola Bear
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Milk & Cookies
from Kola Bear
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The White
from Suspended Brands
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Plushberry
from Suspended Brands
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$31⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Cheese
from Root Down
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$43⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pearly Girl
from Cultivators Collection
21.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$31⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Doc Croc
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$33⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sweet Aloe
from Budco
0.07%
THC
15%
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Grizzly Glue
from Doc Croc
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$33⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Creamsicle
from Pono Life Maui
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$182 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GG-#4 - Honey Nugz
from Skagit Organics
50.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Agent Orange - Honey Nugz
from Skagit Organics
43%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Querkle
from Root Down
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Purple OG #18
from Root Down
23.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$43⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Garlic Kush (CBD)
from Pono Life Maui
0.4%
THC
12.3%
CBD
$29⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade
from Pono Life Maui
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$182 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie
from Suspended Brands
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$61¼ oz
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Oleum Extracts
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$371 g
In-store only
Dream Beaver
from Sticky Frog
68.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Beaver
Strain
$331 g
In-store only
Lemon OG Kush
from Oil Tycoon
80.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$261 g
In-store only
Mango (AirPro Vape)
from AiroPro
85.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
1g Pink 2.0 (AiroPro Vape)
from AiroPro
79.04%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
Indiana Bubble Gum
from Sticky Budz
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
Guadalupe (AiroPro Vape)
from AiroPro
76.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
Frosting (Vape)
from Leafwerx
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Green Crack (vape)
from Unknown Brand
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (vape)
from Sticky Budz
81.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$431 g
In-store only
Lemon OG (Vape)
from Millennium Extracts
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
White Grape Stomper
from Khush Kush
73.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake (vape)
from Optimum Extracts
76.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Jack Herer (Vape)
from Optimum Extracts
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Green Crack 2:1 CBD (Vape)
from The Cream
29.7%
THC
58.3%
CBD
$491 g
In-store only
