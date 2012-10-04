We are located in the Denver Tech Center, just down from the intersection of Yosemite and Hampden. You can find us at 3435 South Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80231. Offering both Medical and Recreational sales, we service the DTC area and surrounding communities including Centennial, Aurora, Cherry Creek, Greenwood Village, Foxfield, and Englewood. Nature’s Herbs and Wellness strives to provide the highest quality in cannabis flowers and products while maintaining excellent customer service and a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Here at Nature’s Herbs we grow over 30+ strains in nutrient rich soil using all natural techniques. With Nature’s Kitchen on site at our Garden City location, we provide a wide range of fresh and delicious edibles that are sure to hit your sweet tooth! Alongside our in-house edibles and flowers we carry a huge selection of brands and products ensuring that you will find something that is perfect for you. Our highly trained and knowledgeable budtenders are ready to recommend products and help you find what you are looking for. With Daily Specials every day, including Early Bird and Happy Hour, you are sure to find a great deal at Nature’s! Stop By And Say High Today!