Creeperz89
Convenient location, and everyone is really nice and friendly
4.7
10 reviews
I love this place.. The workers are very informative. I am not to happy about the location. I honestly just don’t feel safe going to this building alone.. But, that’s just me.. I will continue to go because I absolutely love the customer service
This is now my go to shop as it’s close to home and super convenient. I’m lucky that this is the place because the staff is awesome. Selection could be a little better, but that’s my only issue. They do have great promos every week too! Great local shop.
The staff is great!!! Extremely knowledgeable of the products. Selection of products is POOR!! Need to keep up on reordering of products!!
my favorite part about this dispensary are the people that work there. also really like the loyalty program!
Convenient, I hop off the train after work and drive yo dispensary in 3 seconds. Also, it’s only 5 minutes from my home.
This is my neighborhood go-to dispensary. It's not far from my house and easy to get to, but the building and parking lot are not the best. The parking lot is a disgrace. It is in dire need of repaving. The building entrance can be difficult to navigate for the physically infirm. There are several steps one must climb to get to the front door of the multi-floor office building. The dispensary itself is very nice, albeit tiny. The bud masters are very knowledgeable and courteous, especially Dexter and James. I really like their discounts for seniors and special deals/discounts on Tuesdays and Fridays. Another dispensary I occasionally visit offers no loyalty or senior discounts; consequently, I don't visit them as often. The only negatives I have for Alt Pharm are the building entrance and the parking lot, but the dispensary itself is top notch. Oh, one other thing. I wish they would open on Mondays, but I guess the staff needs one extra day off, too.
I am a new medical patient in MD (PG area) and I have been popping in on dispensaries in my general area to get onto each of their loyalty listings for notifications on deals and to get the customary 10% off for new patients, etc. I stopped by AltPharm, facilities is on the 5th floor of a multi-space office building off Branch Ave. You will be buzzed into the lobby then after filling out paper work you’re buzzed into the budtenders room. After short talk about weather and travel, it was one of those days the fed government lets out hours early for a light snow dusting, the budtender notified me on the deals for the day. This particular day one of the deals were two grams of gLeaf kief for “x” amount and I decided on AK-47 and Stardawg strains, in looking on the menu sheets printed on the desk I only noted those two strains available. I also ordered some troches (gummies). The budtender notifies someone who retrieves your order from another room and brings it in. The budtender bags up your items and after paying you are out the door. All and all the staff that I encountered was very nice and accommodating and it was an easy experience……..until….. When I arrived home, I opened my bag from AltPharm and found a gram of kief that I didn’t order. Instead of AK-47 I had an Afghan Kush along with my Stardawg. I instantly called the dispensary back after about 90mins since my visit and spoke to the receptionist. I told her of the issue and she politely put me on hold for a minute or so. I then speak with the budtender that serve me and notified him of the order mix-up. I was told that it was indeed AK-47 and that AK-47 was Afghan Kush made by gLeaf. I’m not an expert but am very knowledgeable on the products I use and specific strains and their effects on my body. I have had each AK-47 and Afghan Kush in the past and I know what feel any Afghani derivative strain can have on me (goodnight, god bless) and it would be far different then AK-47. I’ve contacted gLeaf and provided the batch# for additional information via email and based off their reviews I doubt I will hear back from them. Maybe gLeaf is the problem…idk I don’t know if I was being blown off because of the bad weather and everyone was trying to get home. I don’t know if the budtender is knowledgeable of the specific strains or products from gLeaf. I don’t know if this matters too much but for those that medicate and are very specific about their needs such as myself it’s a little disconcerting.
Hi, dabemo! Thanks so much for reaching out, and we apologize for any inconvenience or confusion. We are happy to help and never want any of our patients to feel like they are being misled or dismissed. As far as the AK-47 Micron Kief, we do keep records of all wholesale transfers and originating documentation, which include harvest batch names, batch numbers, testing information, etc., and we can assure you that the product that gLeaf has labeled as Afghan Kush Micron Kief is gLeaf's AK-47 Micron Kief harvested from gLeaf's AK-47 flower. We understand that as a medical patient, you want to be sure of what you are purchasing, and we are more than happy to share these documents with you. We are eager to help resolve your issue and will be reaching out to gLeaf ourselves. If you would like to discuss the issue further, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at info@altpharm.com. Hope to see you again soon!
I love that you get the ATM fee back hands down a winner! And Great Friday Deal!!!!!!
Here's what I like: Prices Staff Selection Refund of ATM fees Here's what I don't like: I don't like the location. I don't like the building. If you can't climb steps, I don't think you can get into this building. The parking lot needs work. It feels really seedy. I'm always nervous, but after dark I'm uncomfortable. I hope they move to a better, more easily accessible location.