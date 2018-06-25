dabemo on January 30, 2019

I am a new medical patient in MD (PG area) and I have been popping in on dispensaries in my general area to get onto each of their loyalty listings for notifications on deals and to get the customary 10% off for new patients, etc. I stopped by AltPharm, facilities is on the 5th floor of a multi-space office building off Branch Ave. You will be buzzed into the lobby then after filling out paper work you’re buzzed into the budtenders room. After short talk about weather and travel, it was one of those days the fed government lets out hours early for a light snow dusting, the budtender notified me on the deals for the day. This particular day one of the deals were two grams of gLeaf kief for “x” amount and I decided on AK-47 and Stardawg strains, in looking on the menu sheets printed on the desk I only noted those two strains available. I also ordered some troches (gummies). The budtender notifies someone who retrieves your order from another room and brings it in. The budtender bags up your items and after paying you are out the door. All and all the staff that I encountered was very nice and accommodating and it was an easy experience……..until….. When I arrived home, I opened my bag from AltPharm and found a gram of kief that I didn’t order. Instead of AK-47 I had an Afghan Kush along with my Stardawg. I instantly called the dispensary back after about 90mins since my visit and spoke to the receptionist. I told her of the issue and she politely put me on hold for a minute or so. I then speak with the budtender that serve me and notified him of the order mix-up. I was told that it was indeed AK-47 and that AK-47 was Afghan Kush made by gLeaf. I’m not an expert but am very knowledgeable on the products I use and specific strains and their effects on my body. I have had each AK-47 and Afghan Kush in the past and I know what feel any Afghani derivative strain can have on me (goodnight, god bless) and it would be far different then AK-47. I’ve contacted gLeaf and provided the batch# for additional information via email and based off their reviews I doubt I will hear back from them. Maybe gLeaf is the problem…idk I don’t know if I was being blown off because of the bad weather and everyone was trying to get home. I don’t know if the budtender is knowledgeable of the specific strains or products from gLeaf. I don’t know if this matters too much but for those that medicate and are very specific about their needs such as myself it’s a little disconcerting.