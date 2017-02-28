SirSnappy on January 14, 2018

Weird vibes here every time I went. If you want to feel like you are buying from nice looking human vending machines, this is your place. Some of the bud tenders don't seem to know their stuff but will recommend you something anyway. Very impersonal interactions, sterile feeling, felt like I was being sold real estate or something. I understand all of this may be a plus for some people. They carry some decent stuff but stay away from anything that isn't specifically labeled or doesn't come in a glass jar. Some of their strains in packets were very generic all around and similar despite different packaging. Prices are on the high side for most things but still reasonable. They have deals on some products regularly but it is usually quite poor quality in my experience, except maybe edibles past their date that are sold sometimes. In downtown Redmond you have no other choice, but if you drive a short distance you can find much better product and service in my opinion