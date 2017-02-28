MLadyWench
Been here twice now. Was looking for a specific cartridge and low and behold, I bought one today that is from the same company. Thank you so much Victoria!
4.4
10 reviews
Tried to explain why my ID looked the way it did but he (doorman aka security) didn't want to hear it and then I made him uncomfortable which I don't know how I did guess it was my hair cut? IDK LoL That's OK I'll take my money elsewhere. I always read reviews and security is the #1 issue that most complain about and pushy staff.
Really wonderful shop! I had some trouble with something, and they offered several solutions to remedy this. I felt like an important part of the shop's day, even after my visit over the phone. Also, they have very high quality for reasonable prices, with a varied amount of sizes. Also, I grabbed two cartridges, and both are among my favorites now.
This was my first time in a smoke shop, ever. And I’m “Someone’s Grandma”. Everything in view offered no respite for my old eyes seeking “Medical” product. I suggest to any shop put some products geared to that in sight Make it more friendly to us Seniors who are looking for pain relief. There’s a whole market of us
Thank you for shopping at Always Greener! We appreciate your suggestion and will consider enlarging our price cards to a larger font. You can also find our menu online at www.thegrassisalways.com and pre-order if that is helpful.
super friendly staff. very knowledgeable
Thanks for visiting Always Greener, always grateful to serve you.
I've been going out of my way to come here since they opened because they have a great menu and the product quality is always good, but the bud tender that was there today acted like it was a big inconvenience for her to help me. I already knew what I wanted and was in and out of there in a flash, so it's not like I was being a nuisance. If that's the kind of service I can expect there, I may as well go somewhere else.
We're sorry to hear you had a negative experience. We strive for excellent customer service and hope you will find the expertise you are accustomed to next time you are in. Thank you for your feedback.
This is a wonderful place. The folks are friendly and helpful and the 'frequent puffers club' is a nice way to save some money. The selection is very good and the prices are competitive. And for those who complain about having to show ID twice, I say it's a very small price to pay to ensure the continued delivery of legal and safe cannabis.
It's great! Staff are very friendly and professional, recommended some excellent strands, and signed me up for they're cool awards program.
Weird vibes here every time I went. If you want to feel like you are buying from nice looking human vending machines, this is your place. Some of the bud tenders don't seem to know their stuff but will recommend you something anyway. Very impersonal interactions, sterile feeling, felt like I was being sold real estate or something. I understand all of this may be a plus for some people. They carry some decent stuff but stay away from anything that isn't specifically labeled or doesn't come in a glass jar. Some of their strains in packets were very generic all around and similar despite different packaging. Prices are on the high side for most things but still reasonable. They have deals on some products regularly but it is usually quite poor quality in my experience, except maybe edibles past their date that are sold sometimes. In downtown Redmond you have no other choice, but if you drive a short distance you can find much better product and service in my opinion
Absolutely terrific. Great selection, really clean and well laid out, and the staff is extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Can't wait to go back!