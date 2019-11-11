🎟 RAFFLE TICKET WINNERS FROM OUR 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY: 4647804, 4647508, 4648049, 4647517, 4648008, 4647398, 4647452, 4647678, 4647484, 4648143, 4647620, 4647583. 4647558, 4647970, 4648039, 4647699, 4648210! COME IN STORE TO CLAIM. ALL PATIENTS WILL BE CALLED MONDAY. CONGRATS AND THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR AN AMAZING 1 YEAR CELEBRATIO45 EXCLUSIVE IN-STORE 50% OFF CLEARANCE ITEMS LIMITED TIME APPAREL SALE ON NEW UNDER ARMOR ZIP-UP's & OTHER SELECT HIGH END CLOTHING! BRAND NEW WEEKLY SPECIALS (WEEK OF 11/18/19) MANAGERS SPECIAL: CANNALICIOUS MIMOSA JELLY BADDER $25 or 2/$45 ✳️MEDICATED MONDAY BUNDLES: MIDNIGHT BARS 2/$40, MONSTER GUMMIES 3/$30, KUSHY PUNCH GUMMIES 2/$25 PLUS 10% OFF ANY 1 LINE ITEM* ✳TERRIFIC TUESDAY BUNDLES: MONSTER CONCENTRATES 2/$105, BIG GAS CONCENTRATES 2/$65 AND 10% OFF 1 LINE ITEM* ✳️WEEDY WEDNESDAY’S: 10% OFF WHOLE ORDERS* ✳️THANKFUL THURSDAY BUNDLES: TRANSDERMAL PATCHES 2/$17, THC TINCTURE 2/$90 AND 10% OFF 1 LINE ITEM* ✳️FANTASTIC FRIDAY BUNDLES: NORTH TAFFY + NORTH DISPOSABLE CARTRIDGE =$35, ‪1/8TH FLOWER (ANY MID TIER SHELF $14 SELECTION) + MONSTER GUMMIE =$52 AND 10% OFF 1 LINE ITEM* ✳SAVVY SATURDAY BUNDLES: MITTEN EXTRACTS CARTRIDGES 3/$90, MARY’S MEDICINALS CARTRIDGES 3/$100, NORTH CARTRIDGES 3/$65 AND 10% OFF 1 LINE ITEM* ✳FUNDAY SUNDAY BUNDLES: MANAGERS SPECIAL AND 10% OFF 1 LINE ITEM* *Exclusions May Apply/ No Discount Stacking / Bundle Deals Only While In Stock. 🐣🐣NEWEST ARRIVALS: FLOWER -Strawberry OG -Mimosa MARY'S MEDICINALS -CBD Tincture -Transdermal Patched -Transdermal Compound ELEMENT DAB TABS -Blueberry -Cherry Frosted Cookies -THCA ISOLATE -Ghost Train Haze -Gorilla Cookies LIVE RESIN -Thaikey -Peyote Cookies RISE TABLETS NORTH FLOWER STRAINS -Orange Daiquiri -9 Pound Hammer -Citrix -Mimosa #3 -Ice Cream Cake #5 -Sherbnado -Watermelon Sangria - Yem OG Budder -Bobble Head Budder NORTH CARTRIDGES -Blueberry -Bomb Pop -Goji OG -Northern Lights -Tahoe OG HIGH LIFE FARMS -Sunnshine #4 Flower -Durban Posion BHO -Juinior Mints BHO -Sundae Driver BHO -Skunkberry BHO -ZUZU #10 BHO -Strawberry Guava Lunar Dust -RSO KIVA BARS -Churro -Mint Chocolate Chip WANA GUMMIES -Blubeberry -Watermelon CONCENTRATE CO. KUSHY PUNCH -Indica -Sativa -Hybrid -TKO -CBD -Recover -Sugar Free -Private Reserve ✨JOIN US NOVEMBER 23RD FROM 1PM-4PM DURING OUR COMMUNITY WELLNESS MEET N' GREET W/ PHOENIX RISING!! THIER DEDICATED THERAPISTS WILL BE ON HAND FOR COMMUNITY MEMEBERS TO ENJOY THIER SERVICES, AND LEARN ADDITIONAL WELLNESS ALTERNATIVES! THEY'LL ALSO HAVE CHAIR MASSAGES, MINI ACUPUNCTURE SESSIONS, AND INFORMATION ON CHINESE HERBAL REMEDIES.✨ 🌮🌯MARIA'S SUNNYSIDE TACO TRUCK EVERY SATURDAY IN NOVEMBER 12PM-7PM IN OUR PARKING LOT 📢📢FREE Delivery to Lenawee, Monroe, Hillsdale, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. 💻Visit ‪www.amazingbudz.com or call ‪517-759-4012 for details ☎️☎️🎫Easily Renew or Get Your Medical Card Call 517-214-9395 to make appointment or visit ‪www.mymarijuanacards.com 📍Fayette, OH - EVERY ‪SATURDAY 9:30-5PM (108 W. Main St) 📍Lima, OH - EVERY THURSDAY & ‪FRIDAY 9:30-5PM. (2818 Elida Rd.) 📍Adrian, MI - DEC. 14th 1-5 (117 E. Maumee St.) ✅1st Time Patients Receive 20% OFF WHOLE ORDER! (Must Come In-Store To Claim / Up To $300 Retail Value) ✅Receive 10% OFF Whole Order On Your Birthday!!!! ✅Senior/Disabled/Veterans Receive 15% OFF All Orders Everyday ✅Tag Us In Your Instagram Post Receive 500 Loyalty Points!!! ♻️RECYCLING PROGRAM- BRING IN 10 CONTAINERS A DAY AND RECIEVE 20 REWARDS POINTS PER CONTAINER.♻️ *Exclusions May Apply / No Discount Stacking 🌍OUR MISSION To facilitate a safe, authentic, and friendly environment for our staff, patients and community. From our daily customer service to our continued research and education, we strive to be the best in the industry. Patient Incentives: SPEND $1000 RECIEVE THE FOLLOWING AMAZING BUDZ MERCHANDISE : LIGHTER, LANYARD, MUG, AND UNDER ARMOR ZIP-UP! ONLINE ORDERS AVAILABLE https://WWW.AMAZINGBUDZ.COM VISIT OUR EDUCATIONAL FB PAGE https://www.facebook.com/amazing.budz/ FOLLOW US ON IG https://www.instagram.com/amazing.budz/ SNAPCHAT US Amazing.budz1