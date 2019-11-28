Deals
This Black Friday only! (11/29/2019) $49, $69, & $89 ounces from OreKron! 50% Off All White-Label Extracts! 30% Off All LTRMN Products (Cabana's & Beaucoup & Stick's) Buy 3+ LTRMN Products and get a free 510 battery! 25% Off All Wyld THC Gummies (Does NOT include hemp derived CBD line) 20% Off All Extracts & Cartridges 20% Off All Edibles! 20% Off All Topical's & Tinctures! 20% Off All Belushi Farm Pre-Rolls! 20% Off All Top Shelf Flower ($9 tier, and up)
This Black Friday only! (11/29/2019) $49, $69, & $89 ounces from OreKron! 50% Off All White-Label Extracts! 30% Off All LTRMN Products (Cabana's & Beaucoup & Stick's) Buy 3+ LTRMN Products and get a free 510 battery! 25% Off All Wyld THC Gummies (Does NOT include hemp derived CBD line) 20% Off All Extracts & Cartridges 20% Off All Edibles! 20% Off All Topical's & Tinctures! 20% Off All Belushi Farm Pre-Rolls! 20% Off All Top Shelf Flower ($9 tier, and up)