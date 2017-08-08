Amberlight is a friendly neighborhood shop, located in the Richmond district of Southeast Portland. We specialize in curating a quality cannabis experience, from our top-shelf Oregon-grown products to our knowledgable and friendly staff. The store boasts an approachable, bright atmosphere, and a menu to suit the needs of every cannabis consumer, from the first-time adventurer to the daily connoisseur. All of our prices include taxes, and we have a full menu of ounce specials every day! Cannabis flower for ounce specials packed into quarters (7g), so you can mix + match your ounce. Be sure to check out our Daily Deals!! Cannabis flower at $5 per gram every day. Sunday: 20% off Edibles Monday: 20% off Featured Farm flowers Tuesday: 20% off Topicals + Tinctures Wednesday: 20% off Extracts + Concentrates Thursday: 20% off Edibles + Topicals + Tinctures Friday: 20% off Featured Farm flowers Saturday: 20% off Extracts + Concentrates