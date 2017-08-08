Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Amberlight is a friendly neighborhood shop, located in the Richmond district of Southeast Portland. We specialize in curating a quality cannabis experience, from our top-shelf Oregon-grown products to our knowledgable and friendly staff. The store boasts an approachable, bright atmosphere, and a menu to suit the needs of every cannabis consumer, from the first-time adventurer to the daily connoisseur.
All of our prices include taxes, and we have a full menu of ounce specials every day!
Cannabis flower for ounce specials packed into quarters (7g), so you can mix + match your ounce.
Be sure to check out our Daily Deals!!
Cannabis flower at $5 per gram every day.
Sunday: 20% off Edibles
Monday: 20% off Featured Farm flowers
Tuesday: 20% off Topicals + Tinctures
Wednesday: 20% off Extracts + Concentrates
Thursday: 20% off Edibles + Topicals + Tinctures
Friday: 20% off Featured Farm flowers
Saturday: 20% off Extracts + Concentrates