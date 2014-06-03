Located in the heart of Capitol Hill of Colorado. We serve people over the age of 21 with a valid/non expired ID. We now except debit and credit (no checks!!), with a 2% charge, we also have a ATM on the premises with an added fee. Our products are pretax with a 21.15% tax for recreational customers. We do provide a rewards program for each recreational customer which in time saves you money and eligible to participate in specials we may have at the time.

Our high quality strains are grown by experienced growers w/ an Agricultural Degree and several of our strains are lab tested. We pride ourselves on being professional, knowledgeable, and caring.