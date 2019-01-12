184 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 60
Show All 62
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$336
Deals
End Of The Year Blowout!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
The end of the year is almost upon us. Stop in today for up to 50% off select products all December long.
Limited to stock on hand. OLCC limits apply. Can not stack discounts.
End Of The Year Blowout!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
The end of the year is almost upon us. Stop in today for up to 50% off select products all December long.
Limited to stock on hand. OLCC limits apply. Can not stack discounts.
All Products
Royal Highness by Epoch Farms
from Epoch Farms
15.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Patch Kids by Living Tree
from Living Tree
17.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Patch Kids
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Squirt
from Epoch Farms
10.55%
THC
0%
CBD
squirt
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bio Diesel
from Unknown Brand
9.71%
THC
10.8%
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies
from Epoch Farms
15.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropsanto #4
from Rolen Stone Farms
19.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Salmon River OG
from F & J's Farm
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Salmon River OG
Strain
$8.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Yeti
from Sixtech
23.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kona Gold
from Virgin Cannabis
17.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Kona Gold
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from ReUp Farms
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from ReUp Farms
25.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Blohm Wells Farm
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheesy Headband
from Epoch Farms
9.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheesy headband
Strain
$3.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Cream
from Lake Creek Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Cream
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Sorbet
from Pruf Cultivar
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Sorbet
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridge
from Pruf Cultivar
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Steel Bridge
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Blohm Welles Farm
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raw Glue
from ReUp Farms
22.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Raw glue
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Lake Creek Cannabis
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry LIve Sauce
from Anthology
70.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$31.21 g
In-store only
Sisikyou Sasquatch Live Sauce
from Anthology
57.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$31.21 g
In-store only
Lime Warp Diamonds
from Bobsled Extracts
69.98%
THC
0.08%
CBD
lime warp
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
OT2 Sap
from Original Extracts
4.4%
THC
65.3%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Lemon Skunk 1g Shatter
from NW KIND
74.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$21.61 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush 2:1 Shatter 1g
from Dab Society Extracts
20.5%
THC
54.2%
CBD
Bubba Kush 2.0
Strain
$19.21 g
In-store only
1:1 RSO
from MamaLou's
351mg
THC
522mg
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
CBD RSO
from MamaLou's
246mg
THC
713mg
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Muilti-Strain THC RSO
from Rebel Roots Farms
697mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28.81 g
In-store only
Elektra CBD RSO
from Rebel Roots Farms
27mg
THC
644mg
CBD
$28.81 g
In-store only
W**kie Girl 91
from White Label Extracts
76.3%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Wookie
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Cannon Beach Cookies 1g Nug Run
from Oregrown
73.6%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Yeti
from Anthology
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Purple Nepal
from Anthology
69.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Dosi Face X Creme Brulee
from White Label Extracts
72.34%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Presidential Kush
from White Label Extracts
74.53%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Presidential OG
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Anthology
80.2%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Girl Time Live Sauce
from Anthology
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Anthology
66.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Dream Cookies Bubble Hash
from Nugget Candy Co
45.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Cookies
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
Nurse Jackie Bubble Hash
from Nugget Candy Co
44.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Nurse Jackie
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
12345