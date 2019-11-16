Deals
Yes that's right. At American Cannabis Company we are giving away a complete RSO treatment 100% free to a patient in need, each quarter, every quarter. Whats RSO you ask? RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) has been an invaluable instrument in the fight against CANCER! According to the Journal of Clinical Oncology 67% of Oncologists viewed medical cannabis as helpful and 46% have recommended medical cannabis to patients. Please ask your friendly American Cannabis Company associate for more details =)
