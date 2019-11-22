Follow
American Harvest
Island Afghan by FDG
from FDG
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Afghan
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mayberry by Stonehill
from Stonehill
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck by CANNASOL FARMS
from CannaSol Farms
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$102 g
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk by FDG
from FDG
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Viper Cookies 3.5g by Kiona
from Kiona
19.23%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Zkittlez by Bong Buddies
from Bong Buddies
23.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Zkittlez
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG Bong Buddies 2g by Bong Buddies
from Bong Buddies
22.9%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Tahoe OG Bong Buddies 2g
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
IllumiDodi by Smokey Point Productions
from Smokey Point Productions
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
IllumiDodi
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya Cake by Frost Factory
from Frost Factory
27%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mango Madness Chillum by Stash
from Stash
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Madness Chillum
Strain
$10½ g
In-store only
Golden Lemon by Stash
from Stash
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$10½ g
In-store only
Green Crack loaded chillum by Stash
from Stash
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack loaded chillum
Strain
$10½ g
In-store only
The Lemon by Capital Green
from Capital Green
18%
THC
0.16%
CBD
The Lemon
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
The FrankenBeЯy by Capital Green
from Capital Green
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
The Frankenstein by Capital Green
from Capital Green
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
BlueBeЯyFrank by Capital Green
from Capital Green
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Blue Dream x GDP by Good Good Garden
from Good Good Garden
23.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream x GDP
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Pink 2.0 by Olympia
from Olympia
18.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Pink 2.0
Strain
$242 g
In-store only
Dj Short Blueberry by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MAC by Bong Buddies
from Bong Buddies
23.33%
THC
0.19%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$222 g
In-store only
Lavender Norris by Eagle Tree Farms
from Eagle Tree Farms
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinex Kush by Eagle Tree Farms
from Eagle Tree Farms
19.48%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato 41 by Olympia
from Olympia
24.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gelato 41
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Og Chem by Bong Buddies
from Bong Buddies
29.7%
THC
0.39%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
Indecent Proposal by Platinum Line
from Platinum Line
27.94%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Indecent Proposal
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Hawaiian by Mad Mark
from Mad Mark
20.27%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Hawaiian
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Viper Cookies by Kiona
from Kiona
19.23%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Cookies & Cream by Kiona
from Kiona
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Legend of Nigeria by Frost Factory
from Frost Factory
24.25%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Legend of Nigeria
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
17%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Ottogo by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
11.19%
THC
11.7%
CBD
Ottogo
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunberry by Willies Reserve
from Willies Reserve
17.64%
THC
___
CBD
$35¼ oz
In-store only
Hawaiian Dream by Moani Naturals
from Moani Naturals
6.1%
THC
12.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Dream
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrus Sunrise by Moani Naturals
from Moani Naturals
24.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Citrus Sunrise
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
22.02%
THC
___
CBD
$202 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough by Moani Naturals
from Moani Naturals
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Diesel by Moani Naturals
from Moani Naturals
25%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
White Tara by Harmony
from Harmony
24.65%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Tara
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
Bavarian Cream by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
21.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bavarian Cream
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Cashy's Honey by CANNASOL FARMS
from CannaSol Farms
6.9%
THC
11.3%
CBD
Cashy's Honey
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
