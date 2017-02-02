American Harvest is a Peshastin Marijuana Dispensary serving The Greater Wenatchee Valley All Windy River is not available at the moment! Cannabis connoisseurs in the Greater Wenatchee Valley have the opportunity to connect with the compassionate and caring staff of American Harvest. This boutique recreational cannabis dispensary, provides Washington customers with top of the line flowers, concentrates, edibles & topicals, along with the best selection of CBD products available on the WA recreational market. At American Harvest, their product standards are high, but they work hard to ensure that they're prices are the most competitive in the valley. Their cannabis dispensary is dedicated to the greater Wenathcee Valley customers and the medical cannabis community. American Harvest is proud to offer the greater Wenatchee Valley genuine American cannabis. History American Harvest began in February of 2017, with the mission of taking their passion for cannabis to the next level. The owner of American Harvest wanted to create a space that turns cannabis stigmas on their head, while remaining dedicated to quality product, service and our medical cannabis patients. The result was American Harvest cannabis dispensary that you would feel safe bringing your mom to visit (Voted by Leafly, The Best Dispensary to Take Your Mom To, Link: https://www.leafly.com/news/lifestyle/best-marijuana-dispensaries-for-moms). American Harvest is committed to serving their local community and are pleased to work with The Upper Valley MEND and Community Cupboard with an Annual Food Drive for the Leavenworth community. They are also proud members of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, along with being a proud sponsor of the Upper Valley Historical Society and Upper Valley Museum. Not only do they believe in actively participating in their community, they also believe in supporting their local cancer support groups. Staff At American Harvest their budtenders make a personal connection with each of their customers. Their goal is to give you an in-depth information on every vendor that we provide at our store. American Harvest conducts extensive research on every vendor they include in their menu, ensuring their customers and patients receive the best cannabis handcrafted by best cannabis purveyors in Washington. American Harvest is currently up for Wenatchee World's Best Cannabis Store for 2019. Make sure to place your vote for American Harvest online during Feb. 4-17, 2019 on Wenatchee World's website. Menu American Harvest customizes their marijuana products to meet their customer’s needs, and everything on their menu is of the highest quality. Their dispensary focuses on flowers and concentrates, a signature strain being Super Lemon Haze. Peshastin cannabis customers love Green Ghost concentrates, and American Harvest has plenty of wax to choose from. Medical patients in need of CBD can find what they need at American Harvest as well, and Green Ghost’s Critical Mass offers concentrated cannabidiol relief. Service Location Washington medical marijuana patients seeking a safe and comfortable environment to purchase cannabis can find all they need at American Harvest. This cannabis dispensary gladly provides their services to patients in the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding areas. Choose from their highly qualified State Certified Cannabis Consultants. Location Information Peshastin, Washington is a small town part of Chelan County, located about 20 miles west of Wenatchee off US2. The “Peshastin Ditch” is a canal that exists today, and was dug by prisoners serving their sentence at the time. The project began in 1889, and the canal lives in Peshastin today and is a vital part of the city’s irrigation system. Location Information Peshastin, Washington is a small town part of Chelan County, located about 20 miles west of Wenatchee off US2. The “Peshastin Ditch” is a canal that exists today, and was dug by prisoners serving their sentence at the time. The project began in 1889, and the canal lives in Peshastin today and is a vital part of the city’s irrigation system.