American Mary - Seattle
206-547-7833
Wax Wednesday!
15% off all concentrates on Wednesdays!
Grape Durbs by Left Coast
from Left Coast
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Valley Bubblefunk by Sunnyside Northwest
from Sunnyside Northwest
2.4%
THC
6.85%
CBD
Chem Valley Bubblefunk
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Maui Sunset by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
20.21%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Maui Sunset
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Night's Watch by Final Frontier
from Final Frontier
20.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Night's Watch
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Lime Pie by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Rude Boi by Indoor Sunshine
from Indoor Sunshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Especial
from Especial
___
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Mendo Purps by Especial
from Especial
___
THC
___
CBD
$13⅛ oz
In-store only
Yeti Glue by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemdawg '91 by GRASSROOTS BAKE SHOPPE
from Grassroots Bake Shoppe
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade by Sweetwaterfarms
from Sweetwaterfarms
24.76%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tree Octopus by Falcanna
from Falcanna
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Green Kandy Crack by Sunburst
from Sunburst
___
THC
___
CBD
$13⅛ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Sunburst
from Sunburst
___
THC
___
CBD
$13⅛ oz
In-store only
Icicicles by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Huckleberry Pie by Sweetwater Farms
from Sweetwater Farms
19.41%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Huckleberry Pie
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tsunami Skunk by GRASSROOTS BAKE SHOPPE
from Grassroots Bake Shoppe
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Vanilla Gorilla by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Slushee by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
___
THC
___
CBD
$302 g
In-store only
Cookies N Cream by From The Soil
from From the Soil
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Falkor by Firebros
from Firebros
___
THC
___
CBD
$302 g
In-store only
Strawberry Fields by Avitas
from Avitas
20.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Buckeye Purple by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sasquatch Breath by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
19.59%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Sasquatch Breath
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Platinum Valley by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Double Tangie Banana by 50 Fold
from 50 Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) by Especial
from Especial
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Chemdawg by Magic Time Farms
from Magic Time Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Wonka Bars by From The Soil
from From the Soil
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Apricot Moonshine by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
'Memberberry by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wonka Bars by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
L.A. Pop Rockz by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Subdued Excitement
from Subdued Excitement
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropicanna Garlic by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$23⅛ oz
In-store only
Cheese XXL by Dynamic Harvest
from Dynamic Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grape Vine by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Romulan Blue Kush by Sweetwater Farms
from Sweetwater Farms
23.08%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Romulan Blue Kush
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Atf by Sweetwaterfarms
from Sweetwaterfarms
17.5%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Atf
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
