Wallingford and U-District's #1 Recreational Marijuana Shop! Located one block West of I-5, on 45th St! Daily specials! Must be 21+ w/ valid ID *NOTE: American Mary DOES NOT accept vertical ID's*
PRODUCERS WE CARRY:
NOBLE FARMS, DUTCH BROS, GREEN HAVEN, KIONA, BURNWELL, OG FARMS, ARTIZAN, DUTCHY, MARLEY NATURALS, NORTH COAST CONCENTRATES, NORTHWEST PEARL, CANNASOL, GOOD EARTH AVITAS AND MORE!
{Disclaimer: Our online menu may not be the most up to date due to software issues, feel free to call ahead of time with questions regarding inventory!]