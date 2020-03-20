Welcome to American ReLeaf Dispensary. We started out as a patient needing to find relief for pain turned into a caregiver giving relief to patients. Growing some of the purest quality bud around since 2016. We decided it was time to take the next step in our marijuana journey and start building our dream dispensary. Located here in Bangor, Maine exit 187 off highway 95 next door to Natural Living Center. Also interestingly enough around 4.8 miles away from the historic Stephen King house.

Currently we are working on bringing you the best brands and highest quality bud from around Maine. If you have any suggestions on brands or products hit us up!

Check out our Instagram @ instagram.com/americanreleaf Also don't forget to check out our Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/American-ReLeaf-100149524998492