We can say with 100% confidence that we are opening Saturday, May 16th at 9am!! We offer online ordering and curb-side pick up.
American ReLeaf Bangor - Coming Soon!
April 24, 2020
Unable to open our store on 4/27 due to unforeseen circumstances. Should only be a couple day delay. Stay tuned and stay safe.
American ReLeaf Bangor - Grand Opening 4/20!
April 19, 2020
Grand opening on 4/27!
Have a gassed 4/20 holiday weekend and we’ll see you on 4/27.
Stay safe, much love.
American ReLeaf
About
Welcome to American ReLeaf Dispensary. We started out as a patient needing to find relief for pain turned into a caregiver giving relief to patients. Growing some of the purest quality bud around since 2016. We decided it was time to take the next step in our marijuana journey and start building our dream dispensary. Located here in Bangor, Maine exit 187 off highway 95 next door to Natural Living Center. Also interestingly enough around 4.8 miles away from the historic Stephen King house.
Currently we are working on bringing you the best brands and highest quality bud from around Maine. If you have any suggestions on brands or products hit us up!
Check out our Instagram @ instagram.com/americanreleaf Also don't forget to check out our Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/American-ReLeaf-100149524998492