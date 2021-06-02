Got stuck here due to a flight cancellation. After placing my order and processing payment online "to avoid the fees" (who honestly has a "cash fee"?), the driver refused to deliver my order despite having 2 forms of ID. Customer Service informed me that they'd reach out to the driver to have him attempt delivery again, to no avail. Despite telling them that tomorrow won't work for delivery (I'm flying), they insisted that "they could still make it right"...tomorrow. And now it's too late to find another option in town. Well played, Amuse. It's a brilliant ruse, scamming overnight visitors like that. Never again.