Deals
First Time Patient Special!!
Valid 7/8/2019
Welcome to the "AO" Family! Receive 25% off of each product for your entire purchase!
All Products
Appelles
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Acapulco Gold
from Alternative Solutions
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Apple Pie
from Liberty
24%
THC
0%
CBD
apple pie
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Canna-So-Hard
from Apelles Cultivation
8.3%
THC
10.3%
CBD
canna-so-hard
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Apelles Cultivation
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Crush
from Abatin Cultivation
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
lemon crush
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Royale #10
from District Cannabis
31%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Royale #1
from District Cannabis
32%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Royale Pheno Sampler (1,8,9,10)
from District Cannabis
32%
THC
0%
CBD
n/a
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Miyagi's Gift
from Liberty
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
miyagi's gift
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Panama Red
from Alternative Solutions
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Pre-roll: Chocolat Blackberry Banana Cheese Moonrock
from Alternative Solutions
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Sunflower Yellow
from Abatin Cultivation
20%
THC
0%
CBD
sunflower yellow
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunflower Black
from Abatin Cultivation
23%
THC
0%
CBD
sunflower black
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunflower Blue
from sunflower blue
7%
THC
11%
CBD
sunflower blue
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunflower Green
from Abatin Cultivation
20%
THC
0%
CBD
sunflower green
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunflower Red
from Abatin Cultivation
21%
THC
0%
CBD
sunflower red
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Apricot Jelly
from Apelles Cultivation
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Apricot Jelly
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from Apelles Cultivation
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Copper Chem
from Apelles Cultivation
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Copper Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Rockband
from Apelles Cultivation
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
rockband
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Savage Squeezins #15
from District Cannabis
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Savage Squeezins #8
from Phyto Extractions
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Chem No 10
from District Cannabis
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Charlotte's Web X Harle-Tsu
from District Cannabis
0%
THC
21%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Classic Cookies
from Abatin Cultivation
21%
THC
0%
CBD
cookies
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Classic Jack
from Abatin Cultivation
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jezebel OG
from Apelles Cultivation
22%
THC
0%
CBD
jezebel
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Lee Roy
from Apelles Cultivation
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Lee Roy
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from District Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dread Bread
from Apelles Cultivation
24%
THC
0%
CBD
dread bread
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Apple pie
from Liberty
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Apple
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla-Glue
from Liberty
30.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Dubble
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Classic Trainwreck
from Abatin Wellness
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Classic OG Kush
from Abatin Cultivation
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Deep Line Alchemy
from District Cannabis
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Alchemy
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Crack
from national holistic
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack Extreme
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Vapor Lock #6
from District Cannabis
29%
THC
0%
CBD
vapor
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Citron
from Abatin Cultivation
13.3%
THC
8.2%
CBD
OG Citron
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
1234