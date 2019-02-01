About Us Anacostia Organics is the first medical cannabis dispensary East of The River. We accept all out of state medical cards! OUR STORY Through our research of license holders and locations, we found that even though an overwhelming majority of medical marijuana card holders resided in Wards 7 and 8 at that time, there were no dispensaries located in their own communities to give them access to their medications. As well, it was discovered that there were no longtime female residents of the District of Columbia were awarded licenses for a cultivator license nor a dispensary license; only 2 people of color and only 2 women were awarded licenses out of 15 licenses granted to operate in the District of Columbia. We brought this data to the Executive Office of the Mayor and to the Council of the District of Columbia, resulting in emergency legislation to reopen the licensing process for at least one dispensary to be allowed to operate in Ward 7 or Ward 8. After a many year process, Anacostia Organics made an application and was successful in our bid. This is an important and historic time in Ward 8! Anacostia Organics is honored to have the support of our community and the leadership of our great city. Our owner and CEO, Linda Greene, is committed to bringing our patients access top quality medicine. This opening is also a big step to help ensure that our community will not be left behind as the cannabis industry becomes a larger source of jobs and opportunity around the nation.