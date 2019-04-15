Delivery Policies: -***Minimum $100 order*** -FREE DELIVERY for orders up to 25 miles one way -Delivery fee of $1 per mile for any orders more than 25 miles one way -Deliveries take place Monday- Friday -Patients MUST be present to accept the order -Patient MUST present the driver with a valid patient card -Patient MUST have sufficient AZDHS allotment for the order placed, allotment is removed upon phone delivery confirmation -Cash only- no coin -ANC can deliver to any physical address (restaurant, shopping center, house) as long as it's within a serviceable area and the Patient is present to accept the order with a valid medical card and state I.D. -We can't deliver to any schools or near children -Patient must be available for 1 hour delivery window (Driver will call before leaving dispensary) -$10 fee will be assessed to any patients that miss their delivery --***Minimum $100 order*** As one of Arizona's premier cannabis dispensaries, Arizona Natural Concept’s (ANC's) goal is to provide professional service while making high quality medicine available to all of its patients, where safety, education, and convenience are paramount. At ANC you're greeted by knowledgeable, friendly staff members with expertise in medical cannabis products offering a unique "Deli Style" service, along with pre-packaged offerings. While you wait, the Exhibition Kitchen allows you to see cannabis edibles being created. At ANC we will always remember our purpose is to help people in need who could benefit from alternative sources of medicine. We have an ATM in our lobby for your convenience. We are conveniently located East of I-17 on Carefree Hwy and 10th Street. If you're coming or going we're on your way!! We Want ANC To Be Your Favorite Dispensary. Stop in for our Early Bird Wake & Bake Everyday from 9am-11am, Any Strain of Flower for $10/Gram or 20% off all Concentrates. Everyday is Veterans Day, 10% off Flower, Concentrates & edibles. Once a month, Please leave and show us your review of ANC on Leafly.com and receive a free Pre-Roll. Our mission is to always deliver the finest cannabis products including world class strains of flower, wax, shatter, edibles, oils and more, hand in hand with exceptional patient service and customer care. We also carry horse, dog and cat CBD products for all of your animal babies. You are important to US! We want to be your destination for Quality Cannabis Products