BIM on October 28, 2019

I realize that they just opened however the "waiting area" and the area that they process patients is ridiculously small, with no seating whatsoever. For the size of the dispensary itself there were way too many stations, which along with their ridiculously high prices, makes it seem like they are not at all interested in medical marijuana patients, and are simply waiting for the day they can also sell recreational marijuana.The walls were covered with way too many duplicates of the same products, and it was overwhelming, and it gave off the vibe of a low-0budget gas station convenience store, with high prices. I can't imagine myself going back here ever again.