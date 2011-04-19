Arbors Wellness is here to serve you! Proud to be Michigan's first approved Provisioning Center. • Easy & free on-site parking. • We accept credit cards, debit cards, or cash. ATM on site—low fee. • Wheelchair accessible. Instagram @arbors_wellness Arbors Wellness is committed to providing quality medicine to Michigan Medical Marijuana patients in a safe, comfortable, and professional environment. All of the medicine we offer is tested for safety and potency. We have knowledgeable and compassionate staff that provide one-on-one consultations to help find the right medicine for each unique patient. We ask new patients to arrive before 7:30PM for their first visit to provide adequate time for a thorough consultation. Benefits: - Discounts available for veterans, senior citizens, and those receiving disability. Medicines Offered: - Flowers - Concentrates (Hash, Wax, Simpson Oil, CO2 Oil) - Tinctures & Edibles - Topicals - High CBD options (non-psychoactive)