Arbors Wellness is here to serve you!
Proud to be Michigan's first approved Provisioning Center.
• Easy & free on-site parking.
• We accept credit cards, debit cards, or cash. ATM on site—low fee.
• Wheelchair accessible.
Instagram @arbors_wellness
Arbors Wellness is committed to providing quality medicine to Michigan Medical Marijuana patients in a safe, comfortable, and professional environment. All of the medicine we offer is tested for safety and potency. We have knowledgeable and compassionate staff that provide one-on-one consultations to help find the right medicine for each unique patient. We ask new patients to arrive before 7:30PM for their first visit to provide adequate time for a thorough consultation.
Benefits:
- Discounts available for veterans, senior citizens, and those receiving disability.
Medicines Offered:
- Flowers
- Concentrates (Hash, Wax, Simpson Oil, CO2 Oil)
- Tinctures & Edibles
- Topicals
- High CBD options (non-psychoactive)