so u guys are no longer desert rose?????
4.6
1789 reviews
The bud tender I seen was dope af! Gave me the low down ima few new things and gave me a better choice to go with then what I originally wanted so that helped a lot! Royal Cherry diesel is top notch bomb ness! You want that chronic you used to get back in the day? This is it! Straight indica!
Had a leafly pickup order on 5/4/2020. This was my first time back in just over a year. As usual, staff was awesome. Super friendly and extremely helpful. Flower was a bit dry.
I’ve now shopped here 3 times. I have yet to be the slightest bit disappointed. The Grow Sciences Ric Flair strain is great. The Lemon Brûlée Bubble Roll was fire and Grow Sciences Live Hash Rosin cartridge is the best (full spectrum?) on the market as far as I’m concerned. From the security guard to the staff, I highly recommend shopping here.
Thank you for the review! Hope to see you again soon!
Noah my budtender was so courteous and friendly. It was my first time as well as my birthday and he made sure to hook me up. Thank you Noah and the rest of the crew!
Amazing FTP deals. Great staff. Armed security was patient and friendly. I never felt sketchy, like I do at certain other Phoenix dispensaries.
Thank you for the review! Hope to see you again soon!
Was my first time as a customer yesterday ! I was extremely excited ! just want to say even though the covid-19 thing is happening you guys we're still AMAZING ! the staff in its entirety you are excellent and are definitely the Cornerstone of this company! everybody even from the security guard down to the person who got my order together! thank you for making my experience extremely valuable I will definitely be back!!!
Thanks for the review! We're trying hard to keep everyone safe, keep the line moving, and keep prices down! Hope to see you again soon!
Smooth as there was NO line Will be nice if we can ever get back to normal Staff were friendly
Agreed, would be nice to get back to normal... but gotta keep our staff and Patients safe until then! Hope to see you again soon!
Love them God deals and discount excellent customer service!!
Thanks for the review! Hope to see you again soon.
Really great experience. Great deals and very cool staff. Organized for everyone's safety. (From one of those grandma types lol)
Thanks for the review! We don't promise to be fast, but we promise to be safe! Hope to see you again soon.