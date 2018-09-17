Welcome to the Top! Apex Cannabis carries a comprehensive selection of the finest cannabis products. We take pride in the products we offer and sell the most highly regarded cannabis from local northwest farmers. Our team of fun, knowledgeable and professional cannabis enthusiasts take pride in assisting customers in identifying the best product for them. We have certified medical marijuana consultants on staff who can meet with patients and print medical cards. Whether you are a new or seasoned consumer desiring a recreational or medicinal product, the staff at Apex Cannabis is well-prepared to serve you.