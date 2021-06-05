Apothca - Arlington (MED)
About this dispensary
Apothca - Arlington (MED)
Apothca is a vertically-integrated cannabis company deeply committed to the patients of Massachusetts. With a Recreational Dispensary in Eugene, Oregon and a non-Psychoactive cultivation (hemp/CBD) license in Colombia, our team is well versed in the needs of our industry and more specifically, our patients. Our team of cultivators, extractors, and advocates work together to ensure the successful delivery of quality medicine; ranging from flower/pre-rolls to extractions, edibles, tinctures and more. Our genetics are carefully chosen from seed and clone and bred in order to develop a premium range of craft strains. With nearly 50 years of experience in our 26 acre cultivation, extraction and kitchen facility, we are humbled to meet your needs.
Deals at Apothca - Arlington (MED)
As the economy has ground to a halt and businesses have been closed, we understand that this is a hard financial time for an untold number of people. As a result, we have decided to offer our Financial Hardship discount to ALL Apothca patients. The discount is 10% on any product, any quantity (up to the State’s limits) and no documentation is required to receive our financial hardship discount.
HOW IT WORKS: 1. Purchase your medicine at any Apothca location in Massachusetts. 2. If you are a first-time Apothca patient, receive a discount card worth $100 that can be redeemed in any Apothca location in Massachusetts. The card expires 90 days after the initial purchase. 3. Redeem your credit in two $50 increments; $50 for every $100 spent. For example: a. Spend $135, receive $50 off. b. Spend $201, receive $100 off. 1. The discount card is issued exclusively to authorized patients registered in the Massachusetts Medical Marijuana program. 2. The discount card has no cash value and it is not transferrable. 3. The discount card must be presented to the cashier at the time of purchase. 4. This offer cannot be used simultaneously with any other discounts, promotions, and other offers. 5. Apothca, Inc. reserves the right to terminate this promotion at any time, without any prior notice, at its sole discretion.