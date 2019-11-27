Deals
HOW IT WORKS: 1. Purchase your medicine at any Apothca location in Massachusetts. 2. If you are a first-time Apothca patient, receive a discount card worth $100 that can be redeemed in any Apothca location in Massachusetts. The card expires 90 days after your initial purchase. 3. Redeem your credit in two $50 increments; $50 for every $100 spent on medicated products. For example: c. Spend $135, receive $50 off. d. Spend $201, receive $100 off.
