waitin4godot
Imagine walking into a McDonalds and being told that if I wanted French Fries I’d have to visit another McDonalds a number of towns away. Welcome to Apothica Arlington. I stopped here yesterday hoping to find something new. I’ve been trying to find product to replace what our Governor has taken away with his ban on vaping. This dispensary had six to eight strains of cannabis, some prerolls, and a couple of edibles. I asked about wax, resin, shatter, topicals or anything else and their reply was they carried all of that in Lynn. That’s nice but I’m not in Lynn buying product I’m in Arlington. There are a number of dispensaries much closer to where I live other than driving to Lynn to buy products. I won’t be going back here anytime soon. While the staff was friendly, the atmosphere what nice, and the location was easily accessible, I’ll continue to go to places in Cambridge and Somerville that has a much greater selection and variety of products and where I’m not told I should drive a few towns away to get a variety of products from them.