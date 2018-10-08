mellowmallow on September 6, 2019

I really really wanted to like this dispensary. It is near my home. I got helpful customer service and the space seems nice. My issue is that I like to use cartridges and for whatever reason, even though I go through one cartridge a month for every other dispensary, for theirs, it was gone in a week. When I noticed that visually, they didn't look filled, the employee said they have an extra wide/absorbent wick which sucks up more than average. I am noticing that you get bigger clouds of smoke with these cartridges but it burns through stuff quicker. Either that or they are shortchanging us but I don't want to assume they are bad actors in the place. Unfortunately, I probably won't be returning bc I cannot afford to spend 200 bucks a month on cartridges as opposed to the 50 a month I normally spend. As a kind word to the dispensary, if you can find a new design or a new manufacturer, it would greatly behoove you. And I would be happy to return. I am sorry that it isn't going to work out as they seem to run a nice business.