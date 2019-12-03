Follow
Apotheca - Charlotte Regional Farmers Market
843-991-5066
The Wife Outdoor - Packaged
from All Natural Farms
0.11%
THC
14.49%
CBD
The Wife
Strain
$4.21 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy - Light Dep
from All Natural Farms
0.09%
THC
14.18%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze - Indoor (Loose)
from All Natural Farms
0.08%
THC
19.09%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter - Indoor
from All Natural Farms
0.08%
THC
16.92%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze - Indoor
from All Natural Farms
0.05%
THC
15.02%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter Outdoor
from All Natural Farms
0.17%
THC
13.38%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ANF Organic BaOx Indoor Hydro
from All Natural Farms
0.11%
THC
14.54%
CBD
BaOx
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berry Blossom Outdoor Hemp Flower
from All Natural Farms
0.26%
THC
12%
CBD
Berry Blossom
Strain
$4.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter Outdoor Hemp Flower - Packaged
from All Natural Farms
0.17%
THC
13.38%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Berry Blossom Outdoor - Packaged
from All Natural Farms
0.26%
THC
12%
CBD
Berry Blossom
Strain
$4.21 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
The Wife Outdoor
from All Natural Farms
0.11%
THC
14.49%
CBD
The Wife
Strain
$4.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Citrus - Indoor
from All Natural Farms
0.05%
THC
15.44%
CBD
Cherry Citrus
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Island Time Outdoor
from All Natural Farms
0.06%
THC
10.89%
CBD
Island Time
Strain
$4.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Buddha's Hand - Light Dep
from All Natural Farms
0.06%
THC
10.16%
CBD
Buddha's Hand
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chandelier - Greenhouse
from All Natural Farms
0.05%
THC
11.34%
CBD
Chandelier
Strain
$4.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Elektra - Light Dep
from All Natural Farms
0.13%
THC
13.8%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Relief Now - Indoor
from All Natural Farms
0.08%
THC
11.68%
CBD
Relief Now
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Salem's Wisdom Outdoor
from All Natural Farms
0.48%
THC
11.28%
CBD
Salem's Wisdom
Strain
$4.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Poundcake Outdoor
from All Natural Farms
0.09%
THC
11.9%
CBD
Poundcake
Strain
$4.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
HS Cherry Mom - Indoor
from All Natural Farms
0.07%
THC
16.8%
CBD
Cherry Mom
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Wine Sauce
from Apotheca
0.2%
THC
51.2%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$19.99½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Salem's Wisdom Shatter
from Apotheca
0.21%
THC
57.7%
CBD
Salem's Wisdom
Strain
$19.99½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Gummies
from Concentrated Concepts
3mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$4.99pack of 2
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Gummies
from Concentrated Concepts
3mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$4.99pack of 2
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Sticks - 5pk - 25mg
from Queen Hemp Company
3mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$12.99pack of 5
In-store only
Hemp Oil Honey - 100mg
from Queen Hemp Company
3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$18.99each
In-store only
Hemp Jelly Beans
from Spectrum Confections
3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$1.99each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hemp Jelly Beans - Sugar Free
from Apotheca
3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$1.99each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hemp Jelly Beans - Sour
from Spectrum Confections
3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$1.99each
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hemp Gummies - 50ct
from Liberty
3mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Hemps Gummies - Sour Citrus - Vegan
from Hemps
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$47.99pack of 30
+1 more size
In-store only
Hemps Gummies - Sour Berry - Vegan
from Hemps
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Strain
$23.99pack of 30
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Space Candy Light Dep. Pre-Roll
from Concentrated Concepts
0.09%
THC
14.18%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Buddha's Hand Light Dep Pre-Roll
from Concentrated Concepts
0.06%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Buddha's Hand
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
Suver Haze Pre-Roll
from Concentrated Concepts
0.05%
THC
15.02%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Elektra Light Dep. Pre-Roll
from Concentrated Concepts
0.13%
THC
13.8%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Gas Pre-Roll
from Concentrated Concepts
0.13%
THC
18.8%
CBD
Gas
Strain
$11.99each
+1 more size
In-store only
Berry Blossom Pre-Roll
from Concentrated Concepts
0.26%
THC
12%
CBD
Berry Blossom
Strain
$9.99each
+1 more size
In-store only
BaOx Indoor Pre-Roll
from Concentrated Concepts
0.11%
THC
14.54%
CBD
BaOx
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
Cherry Wine Indoor Pre-Roll
from Concentrated Concepts
0.13%
THC
13.14%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
