Valid 10/1/2018
No additional discounts. Friday's only!
All Products
All Products
Skyttles by Albion Farms
from Albion Farms
23.34%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Skyttles
Strain
$6.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Queen Bee by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$4.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Corazon by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
0.67%
THC
16.43%
CBD
Corazon
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemonade by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonade
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Lingo
from Lingo
20.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush by HUG
from HUG
19.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skull Cap by Oregrown
from Oregrown
16.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Skull Cap
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mystery OG by Oregrown Flower
from Oregrown Flower
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mystery OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger by Oregrown Flower
from Oregrown Flower
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skull Cap by Oregrown Flower
from Oregrown Flower
16.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Skull Cap
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Loud Lemons by Rebel Spirit Flower
from Rebel Spirit Flower
25.12%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Doc Sampson by Rebel Spirit Flower
from Rebel Spirit Flower
23.83%
THC
___
CBD
$4.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Tangelo by Rebel Spirit Flower
from Rebel Spirit Flower
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$6.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush by Rebel Spirit Flower
from Rebel Spirit Flower
24.72%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TJ's MTF by TJ's Flower
from TJ's Flower
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
TJ's MTF
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Tape by TJ's Flower
from TJ's Flower
26.5%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Thunderbird Rose by Rebel Spirit Flower
from Rebel Spirit Flower
24.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Thunderbird Rose
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
8%
THC
16%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Frosty Jesus by Rebel Spirit
from Rebel Spirit
24.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pinapple Express by Capital Cannabis Flower
from Capital Cannabis Flower
19.85%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Pinapple Express
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Fox Hollow Flower
from Fox Hollow Flower
25.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum GSC by Rebel Spirit Flower
from Rebel Spirit Flower
21.14%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gooble Gobble by Rebel Spirit Flower
from Rebel Spirit Flower
24.01%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lodi Dodi by Sugar Top Flower
from Sugar Top Flower
28.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding by Sugarbud Flower
from Sugarbud Flower
27.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crippled Rhino by Green Acers
from Green Acers
14.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippled Rhino
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MK Ultra by Tj's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
21.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Timberwolf by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Timberwolf
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19 by Lifted
from Lifted
17.2%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Peak 19
Strain
$4.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skunky Biscuits by Cannassentials
from Cannassentials
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunky Biscuits
Strain
$6.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Juicy Jackson
from Juicy Jackson
26.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Kush by Tj's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
21.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REL |1g| Aurora Co2 Cartridge
from REL
62.35%
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Echo | Orange Soda LR Budder
from Echo Electuary
61.5%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Oreange Fire
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Buddies |Pax|CBD| Pine Jaeger LR Pod
from Buddies
18%
THC
45.8%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
White Label | D Frost X Tri SFV Shatter
from White Label Extracts
73.57%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Divine frost x triangle sfv
Strain
$20each
In-store only
REL |1g| P Diesel CO2 Cartridge
from REL
64.09%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Purple Diesel
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Genesis |CBD| Tincture
from GENESIS PHARMS
276mg
THC
420mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Echo | Headbanger LR Terp Rocks
from Echo Electuary
81.2%
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Happy Cabbage | Chocolate Frost Sherb Rosin
from Happy Cabbage
71.05%
THC
0.67%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
