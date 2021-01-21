Apothecary Farms is a cannabis dispensary committed to serving our customers, educating the community, and producing connoisseur quality extracts. All of our concentrates are processed in our state-of-the-art manufacturing and processing facility in Beggs by our Apothecary Extracts team. Apothecary Farms is dedicated to helping you with all of your medical cannabis needs. From extracts to flower, come in and see why we’re the favorite cannabis dispensary of so many MMJ patients and enthusiasts alike.