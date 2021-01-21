Apothecary Farms - OKC Automobile Alley
About this dispensary
Apothecary Farms - OKC Automobile Alley
Apothecary Farms is a cannabis dispensary committed to serving our customers, educating the community, and producing connoisseur quality extracts. All of our concentrates are processed in our state-of-the-art manufacturing and processing facility in Beggs by our Apothecary Extracts team. Apothecary Farms is dedicated to helping you with all of your medical cannabis needs. From extracts to flower, come in and see why we’re the favorite cannabis dispensary of so many MMJ patients and enthusiasts alike.
Leafly member since 2021
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Apothecary Farms - OKC Automobile Alley
Deals at Apothecary Farms - OKC Automobile Alley
Ambrosia Cartridges - 5 for $50 Sugar/Wax/Shatter - 5G for $40 Ambrosia/Batter - 3G for $55 Live Hash Rosin - 2G for $65 4G Ambrosia Sap Buckets - $20 Ambrosia 1G Pods - 2 for $20 100mg Edibles - 5 for $45
Infused Joints - 4 for $20 Solventless Infused Joints - 2 for $20 Top Shelf Flower - $25/eighth and $150 per oz Lost Coast Flower - $10/eighth and $50/oz Shake - $20/oz, 3oz for $50