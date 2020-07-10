About this dispensary
ARCannabis Marine Dr
Our business is only as good as our products, this is why the products we carry only come from industry leading licensed producers in Canada. These LPs have a proven track record of quality and reliability; we only work with these brands as they provide a consistent product for our customers. As the cannabis landscape changes new products will come available; we partner with these brands so we can provide the latest in product innovation. To learn more about our LPs, please visit their website.