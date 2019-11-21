Follow
Arctic Herbery
5 For $30 Pre Roll **Special** - Hunters Haze 20.68% THC
Sativa Grown @ Herbal Instincts
Cannot Combine Discounts, While Supplies Last
All Products
Rainmaker 20.73% THC
from Unknown Brand
20.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry 25.37% THC 2.96% Terps
from Frontier Farms
25.37%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Frostbite 20.30% THC 1.61% Terps
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Frostbite
Strain
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wino 20.58% THC 3.51% Terps
from Arctic Herbery
20.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Aurora Haze 21.86% THC 2.11 Terps
from Unknown Brand
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dark Side 22.95% THC 2.24% Terps
from Unknown Brand
22.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Bomb 23.49% THC 4.36% Terps
from Unknown Brand
23.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean 18.62% THC 2.80% Terpenes
from Unknown Brand
18.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies 20.30% THC 2.14% Terps
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Incredible Bulk 17.63% THC 1.58% Terps
from Unknown Brand
17.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Incredible Bulk
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Power Flower 19.31% THC 2.86% Terps
from Unknown Brand
19.31%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chupacabra 19.80% THC 1.93% Terps
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Chupacabra
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Original Amnesia 23.05% THC 1.34% Terps
from Unknown Brand
23.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Snowcapped Romance 18.73% THC 2.14% Terps
from Unknown Brand
18.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowcap
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Afghani #1 18.10% THC 1.96% Terps
from Unknown Brand
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Hammerhead 23.12% THC 2.32% Terps
from Unknown Brand
23.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Hammerhead
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream 22.54% THC 4.30% Terps
from Unknown Brand
22.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
1.0g Terp Sauce 61.21% THC 3.83% Terps - Darkside
from Unknown Brand
61.21%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Darkside OG
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
1.0g Wax 60.48% THC 2.26% Terps - Critical Sensi Star
from Unknown Brand
60.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Sensi Star
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
1.0g Wax 63.69% THC 2.24% Terps - Spicy
from Unknown Brand
63.69%
THC
0.33%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
1.0g Terp Sugar 78.13% THC 2.87% Terps - Mac
from Unknown Brand
78.13%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
1.0g Terp Sugar 79.63% THC 1.62% Terps - Tangerine Dream
from Unknown Brand
79.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
1.0G Crumble 84% THC 3.95% Terps - Grease Monkey
from Good Titrations
84%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
.5g Crumble 84% THC 3.95% Terps - Grease Monkey
from Unknown Brand
84%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
.5g Diamonds with Sauce 79.16% THC 1.10% CBD - Purple Berry Kush
from Good Titrations
79.16%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
.5g THCA Powder 80.5% THC
from Unknown Brand
80.5%
THC
0.72%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
1.0g Wax 68.64% THC - The Smokin' Ace
from Unknown Brand
68.64%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
1.0g BHO Concentrate 71.92% THC 1.31% Terps - Savage Grape Hybrid
from Will's World
71.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
1.0g Click Pen 65.3% THC 8.80% Terps - Critical Kush
from Herban Extracts, LLC
65.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
1.0g Distillate Syringe 92.45% THC 3.98% Terps - Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
92.45%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
1.0g Diamonds 82.93% THC - Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
82.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
1.0g Premium All Flower Crumble 83.24% THC - Power Flower
from Unknown Brand
83.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
1.0g Sugar Wax - 74.29% THC - Mikado
from Unknown Brand
74.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
.75g Moon Rock 41.73% THC 2.58% Terps - Tangerine Dream
from Unknown Brand
41.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Chemdawg
Strain
$55.75g
In-store only
1.0g Terp Sugar 61.99% THC 10.24% Terps - Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
61.99%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
1.0g Diamonds 81.52% THC .86% Terps - OG Kush aka OGK
from Unknown Brand
81.26%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
1.0g Loud Resin 79.93% THC 3.89% Terps - Pineapple Cake
from Unknown Brand
79.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
.5g F.E.C.O. 63.92% THC 5.67% CBD 3.83% Terps - Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
63.92%
THC
5.67%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
1.0g Loud Resin 80.46% THC 3.89% Terps - White Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
80.46%
THC
2.07%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
1.0g Diamonds with Sauce 80.30% THC 3.88% Terps - Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
80.3%
THC
2.13%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
