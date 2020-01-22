We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Ardmore Cannabis Consolidation is a Partnership between two powerhouse cannabis companies in Oklahoma, Red River Pharms & White Mousse. Our products are locally grown, processed, and readily available at our licensed dispensary. We provide amazing quality medicine at an affordable price. Our customers come first and we are constantly listening to their needs to better serve.