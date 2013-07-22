Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Arizona Cannabis Society is a State Licensed Dispensary committed to providing safe access, and quality medication to all patients! We strive to promote a happy and healthy environment to obtain the highest quality medical cannabis in Arizona.
ALL PRICING INCLUDES TAX!! We believe in providing safe and affordable access to all patients.