Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We carry the best quality meds in AZ at the best prices!
Also, we DELIVER! Yup, we do!
We are one of just a few dispensaries allowed to deliver meds to your doorstep.
We are open daily from 9AM - 7PM. From 7PM - 9PM we are delivery orders only.
Give us a call and schedule your delivery order today!