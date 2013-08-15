Germxtinkt on January 17, 2019

I’m a new patient and this was the first dispensary I went too seeming it’s the closest one to my home. Very please with the staff and quality. The staff was very knowledgeable and helped me find the right meds. Location is a lil obscure but it works. The staff was very friendly and educated me on different flowers. Thank you for being such a great location and helping those in need!