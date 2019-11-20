Follow
Pickup available
Arizona Natural Remedies
Pickup available
623-582-0436
187 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$279
Deals
WAX WEDNESDAY!
Valid 7/10/2018 – 7/16/2100
~ 20% OFF REGULAR priced cartridges including K.I.N.D., Vapen, The Clear and Sublime included as well! ~ $25/g Rosin! $20/g Hash & Shatter! ~ Select 1/2 OZ.s only $45! Tons of OZ.s starting at $79/$99! ~ SELECT CBD FOR LIFE PRODUCTS ARE BOGO FREE OR 30% OFF ORIGINAL PRICE!
*While supplies last, deals cannot be stacked*
WAX WEDNESDAY!
Valid 7/10/2018 – 7/16/2100
~ 20% OFF REGULAR priced cartridges including K.I.N.D., Vapen, The Clear and Sublime included as well! ~ $25/g Rosin! $20/g Hash & Shatter! ~ Select 1/2 OZ.s only $45! Tons of OZ.s starting at $79/$99! ~ SELECT CBD FOR LIFE PRODUCTS ARE BOGO FREE OR 30% OFF ORIGINAL PRICE!
*While supplies last, deals cannot be stacked*
All Products
Harle-Tsu (CBD) - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Willy's Wonder (1:1 CBD:THC) - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Cannatonic (1:1 CBD:THC) - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Watermelon - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Cookie Dawg - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Mixed Buds - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Sour Pinot - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
sativa
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Bubba Kush - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Watermelon Cookie Dawg - $99 OZ SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1591 ounce
SFV
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1591 ounce
Banana Watermelon
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1591 ounce
Death Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1591 ounce
Cookie Dawg Sour Pinot - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
indica
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Guilded Lime - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$991 ounce
Bubba Fett
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1891 ounce
MISS USA
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1891 ounce
Dutch Dragon
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1891 ounce
GGM - $99 OZ. SPECIAL!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$60½ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$991 ounce
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2791 ounce
Maui Pacific Island
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2791 ounce
Sequoia Strawberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2791 ounce
Bubblegum
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2791 ounce
Road Dawg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2791 ounce
Sour Grapes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2791 ounce
White OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2791 ounce
Banana Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2791 ounce
Select Nugs - Cannatonic (1:1 CBD:THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Willy's Wonder (1:1 CBD:THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Creamsicle
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Bubblegum
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - SFV
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Watermelon
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Mixed Buds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Bubba Fett
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Neville's OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Death Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Cookie Dawg Sour Pinot
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - Mint Chocolate Chip
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
Select Nugs - White Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
12345