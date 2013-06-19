Dark1rising
always great people always great prices. preroll day baby
We hope to see you again soon! Thank you for the review.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
always great people always great prices. preroll day baby
We hope to see you again soon! Thank you for the review.
Great location
Thank you! Our patients are the best!
the people are really nice and great bud
We do our best to provide excellent customer service. Thank you!
Great places with great deals
We hope to see you again soon! Thank you for the review.
wonderful place to get great meds
We appreciate the kind words! Have a great rest of your day.
Great bud!!! Loveeeee coming its honestly the best and they have amazing customer service! Highly satisfied!
We do our best to provide excellent customer service. Thank you!
AZ Natural Selections is at a Perfect location ,Execllent atmosphere ,knowledgeable staff and great MMJ!
We appreciate you making the trip and are so happy to have you. Thank you so much, We look forward to seeing you!
shout out to katie.jae.cosme there a big help when i go in i appreciate it yall definitely know how to make someone feel welcomed.
We appreciate the kind words! Have a great rest of your day.
everyone here is always so welcoming, love coming here!
Thanks for stopping by! We appreciate you.
Everyone at AZ Natural Selections was great. I was helped by MJ, who was nice, knowledgeable and on it! I was also able to take advantage of discounts for military service & first visit, in addition to some outstanding BOGO deals. Very pleased & would recommend AZ Natural Selections to any and all patients.
We hope to see you again soon! Thank you for the review.