The Arizona Natural Selections concept began with an ambitious idea to evolve the cannabis dispensary model. We have created a place that is comfortable and healthcare driven, where patients are treated with warmth and respect. We employ a team of expert horticulturists to grow our medical cannabis to the highest of professional standards and carry the best brands in State. We take pleasure in introducing our patients to the numerous medical cannabis varieties that we have available, while educating them on cannabis’ many beneficial properties. We regularly introduce new strains, so check out our menu to see what we have in store.