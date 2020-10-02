SHAKE AND POPCORN BUDS ARE NOW UNDER THE 'OTHER' CATEGORY Wednesday Special BOGO 50% Off: -BHO Oil Cartridges -&/or TJ's Topical Lotion No Limit | While Supplies Last | Excludes Live Resin Oil | Expires 11/20/19 | Arizona Natural Selections Products Only Football Sundays: Come in wearing your favorite football jersey on Football Sunday for an additional 5% off your total order! Discount is stackable | Only during football season Pricing: $20 Half Grams $35 Grams $98 3.5 Grams Excludes Live Resin, Rosin & Bubble Hash Shatter Other products: -$45 Quarters of popcorn buds -$18 Eighths of shake -$7 0.75g Prerolls -$35 Strain Specific BHO Oil Cartridges | Select Strains | While Supplies Last |
Access rewards faster PLUS you could earn a free certification! We are not only simplifying our pricing structure with every day low prices, we are also simplifying our loyalty program to give you greater flexibility. Now you can redeem your points for any Arizona Natural Selections medicated products at a few key point levels. Save up enough and you could receive a free certification and Arizona Natural Selections products to the value of $150 to take the edge off you covering your state fees. Our new program maintains the existing points you have accrued, so check how many points you have and you’ll see you can claim bigger rewards even faster! Refer a friend and you both get 250 points! And when you bring in your Arizona Natural Selections tube, you still get your five points, every time. Thank you for being a loyal patient! Points - Reward: 3750 - $150 Store Credit* + Free Certification** 2500 - $150 Store Credit* 1000 - $55 Store Credit* 500 - $25 Store Credit* 250 - $10 Store Credit* *Store Credit Rules: -Arizona Natural Selections’ medicated products only -Patients must redeem entire store credit at the time of redemption **Free Certification Rules: -Certification includes the certification itself and filing of the paperwork -Exclusions include acquiring doctors records/pain examinations and $150 state fee -Patients will have the option to choose from select certification centers -Specific dates may not be available Loyalty Program subject to change at any time
Both the referral and patient they refer receive 250 points with our referral program! Either come in with your referral in person or have them come in and mention your first and last name.
1) FREE Gram or PreRoll with a medicated purchase. OR 2) Buy Eighth of Flower, Get 1 Eighth of Flower for FREE. OR 3) Buy 1 Gram of Concentrate, Get 1 Gram of Concentrate for FREE. OR 4) Buy One Get One FREE Uncut C-Cell BHO Oil Cartridges OR 5) Mix & Match Buy One Get One FREE On Eighths, Concentrates & Uncut BHO Oil Cartridges (Excludes live resin, rosin, THCA isolate, bubble hash shatter | Arizona Natural Selections Products Only)
Veteran and Senior (60+) Patients Receive 10% Discount Off entire Order (coupon is stackable).
Receive $10 off your order for your birthday!
5% off your entire purchase first two hours of operations Monday - Thursday! All Strains - Combinable With Other Offers